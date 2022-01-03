Shanghai-Flavours of China Town welcomes the New Year with a special fare from their eclectic kitchen

Winter is finally here and Kolkata is rejoicing the festive season with scrumptious food. Kolkatans love to indulge in a variety of culinary fare during this time and Chinese cuisine ranks very high in that list. So, your favourite neighbourhood destination for delectable Chinese food, Shanghai–Flavours of China Town has come up with its special winter menu to welcome the New Year with superior taste and make the Christmas season more enjoyable.

This year, Shanghai has decided to celebrate the delight of food lovers with a delicious Chinese assortment by creating a special new year/winter menu available across all its outlets. The latest menu consists of special dishes like Ming-Har Prawns – Rs. 549, Peking Duck – Rs. 475, Squid stuffed in Tausi sauce – Rs. 349, Crab curry pepper – Rs. 449, Kra Pao rack of lamb – Rs. 349, Lobster chilli orange sauce – Rs. 999 and Chrysanthemum fish – Rs. 449 along with their regular specialities like Phongkari Poo, Chilli garlic pepper chicken tangra style, Golden fried prawn and Chef’s Special Indo Bongo Chinese Chicken

Moreover, guests can customise the dishes according to their taste! The menu also offers a varied range of starters like Chilli mustard prawn, Pork spare ribs, Roast lamb in Charsui sauce, Shanghai chilli paneer, Conjee crispy mutton etc. This eatery dishes out not only a comfortable experience but also a unique food fare.

Special menu availability: 24th December 2021 to 9th January 2022

Nagerbazar outlet: 1st Floor, 5/2 Nagerbazar, Dum Dum Road, Kolkata – 700074

Salt Lake outlet: BF – 179, BF Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Bagha Jatin outlet: 18, Raja SC Mallick Rd, Kusum Kanan, Garia, Kolkata – 700047

Timing: 12pm-11pm

Cost for 2: Approx Rs.800 plus taxes

Website: https://shanghai.net.in/ (Also available on Zomato and Swiggy)