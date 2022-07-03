shared video of his daughter singing and practicing songs TMC MLA caught in a completely different Sunday mood Babul Supriya spent time with his daughter in a Sunday mood! Star’s father’s impeccable response to his daughter’s song – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool MLA Babul Supriyo (Babul Supriyo) spent his Sunday morning listening to the song “My Koi Aisa Geet Gayu”, sometimes waving his hands and feet and singing “All the rest is fast class hi”. Babul also shared the sweet, adorable videos of his daughter’s songs on social media.

Read more: Price rise in middle class ‘egg-rice’! – The price of eggs is rising, what is the price of one piece? Learn

After a long hiatus, Trinamool’s newly elected MLA from Baliganj Babul Supriya was active on Facebook again on Sunday. In his post on social media, Babul Supriyo was found in a domestic mood instead of politics.

Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Despite that, he loves music. Not only that, he is so determined to learn music that he doesn’t get away from me or my father until he learns the whole song. “

Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Babul Supriyo Daughter Singing Video Little Nayana is also doing light dance gestures while singing. The little girl won the hearts of netizens on social media with one Hindi and Bangla song after another.

Read more: Pujo diet stopped for four days, only mother’s enjoyment: Prosenjit at Chetla Agrani’s Khuntipujo

In today’s post, not as a political leader, Babul Supriyo was found with a passion, a father full of joy. Naturally, the comments of the fans in this post have overflowed. Everyone is fascinated by the perseverance of Atatuku girl. It can be said that the number of fans of Babul Supriya as well as her daughter Nayana will not be less soon.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 03, 2022, 16:58 IST

Tags: Babub Supriyo, TMC