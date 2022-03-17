Shatarupa got the place, Meenakshi, the creators! Will CPM return to old age? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Complaints were rising for a long time In the end, the CPIM State Committee seeks to end old age and bring more young faces to the forefront of leadership. A handful of new and young faces like Minakshi Mukherjee, Shatarup Ghosh and Srijan Bhattacharya have been appointed as permanent members of the party’s state committee.

The three-day state conference of the CPM ended on the same day According to CPM sources, Srijan Bhattacharya, Mayukh Biswas and Meenakshi Mukherjee have been appointed as permanent members of the state committee. So far they have been invited members Along with this, the young and well-known face of CPM, Shatarup Ghosh, got a place Pratik Ur Rahman and Sudip Sengupta have joined the state committee

Among the young leaders who have found seats in the state committee is Srijan Bhattacharya, the state secretary of the SFI. Mayukh Biswas General Secretary of SFI 6 Meenakshi Mukherjee, who is contesting against Mamata Banerjee and Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, is the state president of DYFI. Pratik Ur Rahman is the state president of SFI Sudip Sengupta is a member of CPM’s Kolkata district committee

Notable faces who have been dropped from the state committee include senior leaders like Suryakant Mishra, Biman Basu, Rabin Dev, Nepaldev Bhattacharya. It remains to be seen whether the CPM can turn around by bringing young faces in front of it

