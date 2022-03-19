Shatrughan Sinha is coming tomorrow, the campaign will start from Sunday evening – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The campaign is starting in Asansol with the candidate in front from Sunday evening. According to Trinamool sources, Shatrughan Sinha, a Trinamool Congress candidate from Asansol, will arrive at Andal Airport tomorrow, Sunday at 7 pm. According to party sources, a pair of flower camps will hold a road show with him from the airport to Asansol town.

Shatrughan Sinha has been given a reception by Asansol Pur Nigam. Shatrughan Sinha will submit his nomination next Monday or Tuesday. The plan to submit nominations has been finalized after seeing the auspicious time on Monday afternoon. Under the changed circumstances, it could be Tuesday. There are good times for that day too. Once the nomination is submitted, the election campaign will be in full swing. There are plans to hold various assembly-based staff meetings, road shows and even meetings. But it all depends on the weather and the situation.

Public relations has already been improved across Asansol with the Holi festival in mind. This time as soon as the candidate arrives, the campaign will continue with him. Let’s take a look at the difference between the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly polls in Asansol. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, BJP candidate Babul Supriya got 8 lakh 33 thousand 56 votes. Trinamool candidate Munmun Sen got 4 lakh 35 thousand 741 votes. As a percentage, the BJP’s vote share was 51.18%, the Trinamool’s vote was 35.19%, the Left’s vote was 6.06%, and the Congress, NOTA and the rest had a combined vote share of around 7%. The results of the 2021 Assembly polls show that the results of the Assembly polls in the Asansol Lok Sabha came up in the analysis of Barabani Assembly seats. Trinamool candidate Bidhan Upadhyay got 52% votes.

BJP candidate Arijit Roy got 36% votes. Trinamool’s victory margin was 23456 votes. Jamuria assembly seat. Trinamool candidate Burdwan Hareram Singh got 43% votes. BJP candidate Tapas Roy got 36% votes. Trinamool’s victory margin was 6051 votes. Pandabeshwar Assembly constituency. Trinamool Congress candidate Narendranath Chakraborty got 45% of the vote. BJP candidate Jitendra Tiwari got 43% votes. Trinamool candidate’s margin of victory was 3603 votes. Asansol North Assembly seat. Trinamool Congress candidate Malay Ghatak got 52% of the votes. BJP candidate Krishnendu Mukherjee got 41% of the votes.

Trinamool’s victory margin was 21,110 votes. Raniganj assembly seat. Trinamool candidate Tapas Bandyopadhyay got 43% of the votes. BJP candidate Bijan Mukherjee got 41% of the votes. The victory margin of Trinamool Congress was 3556 votes. The BJP won the remaining two assembly seats. In Asansol South, BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal got 45% of the votes. Trinamool candidate Saini Ghosh got 43% of the votes. The margin of victory of BJP was 448 votes. The whole assembly seat. BJP candidate Ajay Poddar got 47% of the votes. Trinamool candidate Ujjwal Chatterjee got 48% of the votes. BJP candidate’s victory margin is 69 votes.

