Shatrughan Sinha: Shatrughan Sinha in a meeting with Mamata Banerjee! Any special decision in the first meeting?

#Kolkata: Face-to-face meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the first time since becoming an MP. Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha will attend the meeting. The newly elected MP and Chief Minister of Asansol will hold a face-to-face meeting at Navanne today at 3 pm. Shatrughan Sinha spoke on the phone with the Chief Minister after the victory of Asansol. This is the first face-to-face interview after winning. After the discussion, the two will go to the opening ceremony of the film festival together.

The Kolkata International Film Festival is starting on Monday, April 25. Due to Corona, the festival could not be held in January this year. That is why the festival was planned to be held in April this year. Finally, the 26th Calcutta International Film Festival is starting today, April 25. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate. However, MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha will be present as the chief guest.



This year’s film festival has been interrupted step by step. At one point, it was decided that the festival would be inaugurated in January instead of the Netaji Indoor Stadium. But even that plan was thwarted. Many people did not agree to start this festival virtually. Among them were Raj Chakraborty, chairperson of the Calcutta Film Festival, and Parambrata Chatterjee, a member of the organizing committee. The Calcutta International Film Festival will be inaugurated on April 25.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 25, 2022, 14:43 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha, West Bengal news