Shaurya Chakra: CRPF Deputy Commandant Dilip Malik to receive Shaurya Chakra Medal

Kolkata: On the occasion of Republic Day, the Maoist Encounter Specialist CRPF Deputy Commandant received the President’s Medal. He will be honored with Shaurya Chakra medal. Dilip Malik, Deputy Commandant of the CRPF, is a Maoist encounter specialist. He has fought the Maoists for 18 times. The reason for receiving this medal is that on July 25, 2016, three Maoists lost their lives at the hands of Gaya Chakrabanda Forest, Aurangabad in Bihar and in the border area of ​​Jharkhand.

There were frequent gun battles with the Maoists in the jungle. In that battle he won against the Maoists. And so he is being honored with this Shaurya Chakra medal. Dilip Malik said that he was very happy to get this medal. Fought for the country. And he is proud to receive this medal. Dilip Malik further said that he had earlier received the Police Medal for Gallantry Award. Kishenji, starting from the shootout with Chhatradhar Mahato, he has destroyed one Maoist after another. While in the Cobra Battalion, he undertook several large-scale operations. Kishenji was in the lead role in the encounter. He has been fighting the Maoists from the very front day after day.

Dilip Malik has said that he will fight and save the country as long as he lives. He went to the village and persuaded the Maoist families to return to the mainstream of life. Dilip Malik said, “The power of the Maoists during Kishenji’s time is no more. The Maoists will never win with the government. They should return to the mainstream of life. “In this honor, his family, colleagues and friends are all happy and joyful.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: January 26, 2022, 21:35 IST

