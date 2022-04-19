“Shiksha O Tripura”; Barsha Production releases Bengali Film on Tripura Education System

“Shiksha O Tripura” as the name suggests, is a Bengali Short Film directed by Young and talented Director Biswajit Das, a native of the state completely based on the Education System of Tripura. The film entirely shot in Tripura and its mesmerizing locations also includes talents as casts from the state itself. Naming few of them are Pranab Kr Nath, Satirtha Debnath, Sourajit Acharjee, Gopal Baishnab, Bikram Das, Kanika Chakraborty, Kundanika Chakraborty and many others.

The film is a must watch for the people of the state to know about the drastic change in the field of Education System of Tripura. Taking a glance on the matter of the film, it highlights the development in Education Sector starting from the previous Left Regime to present day’s Saffron Govt.

During the times of Ex-Cm Manik Sarkar, the left govt. and its administration laid the founding stone of modern education and the literacy rate of Tripura was 94.65% in the year 2013. Since then Tripura has developed leaps and bounds in terms of Education and never looked back.

In the year 2018, the people of Tripura voted the BJP govt. into power with a new hope of development in every aspect. Among all other sectors, special emphasis was also laid on the Education Sector for it being a major need. Under the able leadership of CM Biplab Kumar Den and holding the hands of Minister of Education Ratan Lal Nath the State has achieved milestones in the field of Education. At least 21 new schemes were introduced by the present govt. to improve the quality of education. This includes free and compulsory education for the age group of 6-14 years of age. Further all the TBSE Board Schools were transformed to CBSE Board Schools with the introduction of NCERT based curriculum.

The Education System was improved further when PM Narendra Modi launched the Project “Mission 100” Vidyajyoti School that is aimed to strengthen and improve the quality of school education in the state by converting 100 existing High and Higher Secondary Schools into the State of Art Facilities and quality Education.

Highlighting all these exemplary development in the field of Education the film “Shiksha O Tripura” is a worth watch for all. Also the film has been released on YouTube Platform and is free for all.