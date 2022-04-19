“Shiksha O Tripura”; Tripura artists came up with noble initiative of showcasing immense development in the field of Education

With advancing mobility in all sectors, Tripura based artists are also moving forward in all aspects. Inspired by drastic development in the field of Education System in the state, as the Poster proclaims, “Shiksha O Tripura”, has been entirely shot in the land of Tripura with state artists with able direction of Biswajit Das under the banner of Barsha Production. The film casts Pranab Kr Nath, Satirtha Debnath, Sourajit Acharjee, Gopal Baishnab, Bikram Das, Kanika Chakraborty, Kundanika Chakraborty, Samir Debnath among others and is a must watch for all.

Where the ruling government is committed to develop cultural activities further, promotion of Tripura Film Industry is also on focus.

With the motto of “Atmanirbharta” or Self Reliance, Tripura based production house, Barsha Production and Director Biswajit Das came up with the film “Shiksha O Tripura” that focuses on the developmental initiatives of the state government’s education system. Besides it also opened a new door of jobs for the talented artists of the state who wanted to pursue a career in the film industry and showcase their immense talent to the people all over.

To take a note over the content of the film, it solely depicts the tremendous development in the field of education across the state.

Tripura, a state in North East India, is provided by both the Public and Private Sector. On September 2013, the literacy rate of Tripura was declared to be 94.65%, which was the highest in India.

The former Left Front Govt. laid the foundation of Modern Education in the state and since then Tripura has travelled miles in the field of Education.

With the induction of the new BJP govt. in the state in the year 2018, under Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and the guidance of CM Biplab Kumar Deb, state of Tripura has further reached a new height in terms of Education. The BJP led Govt. introduced at least 21 Schemes in the state to improve the quality of education in schools. With copious steps in these 4 and half years of BJP governance the quality of education has improved leaps and bounds.

The 1st step that added to this development was converting all the TBSE Board based schools to CBSE Board format and introducing the NCERT based Curriculum that brought a revolution in the field of education. As a part of the government’s mission to enhance the quality of education, centralized examination paper, vigorous teachers’ training, close monitoring of teaching in schools, evaluation of performance of teachers have also been introduced.

Apart from these at least 50 new schools were opened, 28 Bengali medium schools were converted to English Medium Schools, modernized school Libraries, providing basic amenities in the schools are the other steps taken by the state govt.

The Project “Mission 100” of Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura launched by PM Narendra Modi proved to be a boon for the students across the state. This project aimed to strengthen and improve the quality of school education in the state by converting 100 existing High and Higher Secondary Schools into the State-of-the-art facilities and quality education. Through Project “Mission 100”, the govt. aims to cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to Class 12. The Project stands on three main Pillars: augmenting infrastructure, igniting minds and blooming children.

Besides a good no. of TET qualified PGT and GT teachers, Assistant Professors and lecturers were also recruited acroos various Schools and Colleges of the state for proper guidance of the students.

Depicting all these achievements in the field of Education, Barsha Production has come up with the Short Film, “Shiksha O Tripura”, catering the Modern Education System of Tripura. The film has been released on YouTube platform on 11th of April 2022.