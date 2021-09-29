Shobhabazar Rajbari Durgapuja | 263 years of history in one fell swoop! Kalpataru Shobhabazar Rajbari for Kolkata before Pujo

Kolkata: It is not too late to read the stick on the cover. The city is getting ready. Theme from Sabekiana, the pujo of the neighborhood from the pujo of the palace. Pujo is now universal. Pujo means festival. And the beginning of the public festival where the decoration of the Shobhabazar Rajbari Durgapuja seems to be falling right on the four floors of a multi-storey bypass. The history of 263 years has come to light through paintbrushes. In a photo exhibition. Where everyone is free to enter the mahalaya until the day before.

Robert Clive was happy to see the pooja style of King Navakrishna Dev. In the old days, the message of Umar’s arrival would reach Mahadev by flying blue-throated birds from the palace. The rules have changed a lot with time. Joulus has also faded a bit. Yet history is immortal. The eighth generation, the successor of King Nab Krishna Deva, has portrayed that history through 50 pictures. Every picture of artist Prabir Krishna Dev tells the story of time since 1857. Shobhabazar Rajbari Durgapuja ((Shobhabazar Rajbari Durgapuja) From the rituals to the decoration, the artist has painted everything.

The exhibition runs every day of the week except Monday at the Calcutta Center for Creativity Hall from 11am to 6pm. There is an opportunity to know the history of the old pujo of the palace. In the words of artist Prabir Krishna Deb, “This special initiative is to share the history of the palace which is unknown to the people.”

MP Jahar Sarkar was present on the opening day of the exhibition. He said, “In the old days, the story of pujo used to be heard from grandparents. Now the style of pujo has changed. But Durgapujo was brought within the reach of everyone.

Not only the photo exhibition, but also the story of Rajbari Pujo has come up on the pages of the book through Ritubak Publishers. The 200-page book titled “Durgapujo of Shobhabazar Rajbari” is available online and offline. The exhibition, which has been going on for almost two weeks, tells the story of Pujo before Pujo. To everyone. For everyone.

– Pracheta Panja