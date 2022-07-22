Shoot from your own pistol! Body of suicide CISF personnel found in toilet of Kolkata airport

#Kolkata: CISF personnel committed suicide at Kolkata airport. It is known that a CISF personnel named Pankaj Kumar De committed suicide by shooting with his service revolver. This is the news from airport sources. The CISF personnel committed suicide in the toilet in the basement of the airport. There has been a lot of sensation in this incident.

Yesterday, the CISF personnel returned from leave and joined work. All day everything was going well. He disappeared suddenly from 6:30 pm today. Many have not seen him for a long time. Many people have questions about where he went during work. Because you don’t usually do that, this is the question. But no one thought that the consequences of this disappearance would be so terrible.

His body was later found in the men’s toilet. According to airport sources, the 40-year-old CISF worker committed suicide due to family reasons. The CISF personnel’s wife has already arrived at the Kolkata airport. According to sources, the CISF personnel committed suicide with his 9 mm service pistol. The CISF personnel was working in the rank of SI. After this incident, NCBI police and CISF officials reached the spot. The airport manager sealed the toilet. The NSTBI police station is taking the next steps. For now, it is being investigated why he caused such an incident! However, the tragic incident spread quite a bit of excitement at the Kolkata airport!

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: July 23, 2022, 00:26 IST

Tags: CISF, Kolkata Airport, Suicide