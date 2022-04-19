Shootout at noon again in Kolkata, counter-shots! Syndicate injured in dispute 2 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Shootout 7 in the afternoon in the city again due to the dispute regarding the syndicate This time the venue is Brahmapur area 6 of Banshdroni in South Kolkata Two businessmen were shot dead in the incident The injured have been identified as Malay Dutt and Bishwanath Singh alias Bachcha Injured Malay Dutt is currently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital Another injured businessman Bishwanath Singh was admitted to a private hospital near EM Bypass

It is learned that Malay Dutt and Bishwanath Singh, two businessmen who were shot dead, used to trade land together. They used to work for a promoter named Uttam Mandal, a resident of Regent Park area But a few days ago, Uttam fired Bishwanath from his job

According to sources, Malay and Bishwanath had bought some land from Banshdroni to Narendrapur. But after the business split, Malay allegedly started selling the land to Uttam Mandal. Upon receiving this news, Bishwanath demanded money from Malay for selling the land According to local sources, there was a dispute between the two for some time

It is learned that Malay summoned Bishwanath to his office in Banshdroni on the same day to settle the matter. Allegedly, Malay 6 had already prepared two or three armed youths there After the arrival of Bishwanath Singh, the two sides started arguing again Allegedly, the youths in the Malay office then shot at Bishwanath Singh He was allegedly shot in the back

Bishwanath also fired at the counter Malay Malay Dutt was shot in the right side of the chest At the sound of gunfire, the locals rushed to the spot The rest fled the scene immediately The news reached the police The injured Malay Dutt was first taken to MR Bangur and later to SSKM Hospital. Bishwanath Singh, who was shot, has been admitted to a private hospital near Goriya Police have started investigation into the incident CCTV footage 6 is being examined

Local Trinamool councilor Sandeep Das, however, claimed that the incident was due to purely business animosity. There is no connection with politics However, according to local sources, the two injured businessmen are known in the area as close to the grassroots

Malay Dutt’s wife Mausumi Dutt, however, counter-alleged that Bishwanath Singh-i had entered her husband’s office and shot him. Malay and Bishwanath were childhood friends, said Mausumi Devi He further claimed that Malay owed Rs 22 lakh to Bishwanath

