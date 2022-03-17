Shopkeepers have not seen such price increase in 50 years, rice price is also rising after oil – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The effect of the war in Ukraine was felt by the Bengalis. The price had gone up a month ago. Once again, the price of rice and cooking oil went up. The rise in fuel oil and gas prices is just a matter of time. Despite the budget, the housewives are not able to handle the situation during the war.

The price of rice had gone up a month ago. The price of service increases from 10 to 112 rupees in one go due to fear of rain and loss in paddy cultivation. Once again the price of rice went up during the war. In the last one week, the price of almost all rice has gone up from two to four rupees. The price of regular basmati or cooked basmati rice has gone up by 5 to 6 rupees in one go.

Let’s take a look at how much the price of rice has increased in the last one week. This was the price of rice at the VIP market in Kankurgachhi in North Kolkata on Thursday. The price of fine basmati rice was Rs 96 a week ago and Rs 100 on Thursday. The price of cooked basmati rice was 72 rupees a week ago but now it is 6 to 68 rupees. The price of Miniket rice was Rs 44 a week ago but now it is Rs 48. The price of bamboo rice was Rs 52 a week ago but now it is Rs 55. The price of Ratna rice was Rs 35 and Rs 36 a week ago. The market price was 38 to 40 rupees on Thursday.

Vapan Market seller Tapan Saha, who has been selling rice for more than 50 years, said he had never seen the price of rice go up twice in a row this year in his business life. Although he admitted that the paddy was wasted in the rains, the veteran rice trader could not accept the increase in the price of rice due to the war. Shyamal Mukherjee, an employee by profession, came to buy bamboo-cut rice. There is nothing to say about the way the price of rice is rising. I do not understand why the price of rice will increase for the war.

Although the price of rice has gone up, the prices of some summer vegetables have come down a bit, such as the price of Jyoti potato. Patal has been sold at 80 to 100 rupees per kg in Kankurgachhi market on this day. Eggplant was sold at Rs 40 per kg, squid at Rs 60 per kg, capsicum at Rs 50 per kg and carrots at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. 40 rupees per kg of sajna stalks, 100 rupees per kg of tomatoes, 25 rupees per kilo of cucumbers, lemons 4 to 6 rupees per piece, 60 rupees per kg of chilli 100 rupees per kg, gourds 25 to 30 rupees per piece. Potato prices have come down again. On Thursday, potatoes were sold at Rs 22 per kg, Jyoti potatoes at Rs 22 and Chandramukhi potatoes at Rs 28 to 30. Onion 25 to 30 rupees, ginger 60 rupees, garlic 100 to 150 rupees per kg.

Oil prices rose sharply as war erupted in late February. In a week’s time, oil prices have risen again in the wake of the war. The price of oil has gone up from Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg. Vijay Sau, a trader in Maniktala Bazar, said prices had risen once before due to the effects of the war. This trader thinks that it is not logical to increase the price so much because of this war again and again. He thinks that if the enforcement branch is a little tougher on the part of the administration, the prices will be under control.

Biswajit Saha

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 17, 2022, 11:23 IST

Tags: Edible Oil Price Hike