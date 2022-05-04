Shoppers Stop celebrates #CoolMoms with the latest Mother’s Day campaign

India’s leading premier fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop, has launched their digital campaign #CoolMoms this Mother’s Day. This campaign focuses on the unexplored side of millennial mothers. It draws out their liberal, progressive, and open-minded side. The #CoolMoms campaign reflect how mothers inspire and encourage their children to be their true self. It further elaborates on the changing narrative of a mother, as she evolves from her conventional and traditional role, to adopting easy and liberal ways to connect better with today’s generation. Through this digital film, the brand pays a tribute to a mother for also being a friend, mentor, and guide.

This digital film is based on multiple real-life situations that pushes the envelope in a fun way without getting into statement-making. It encapsulates the beautiful side of a relationship between a child and a mother. Whether it is accepting her child’s tattoo or joining her son in playing late night video games, it leaves the child surprised with mother’s friendly, lighthearted, and cheerful side.

Speaking on the campaign, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication, says, “The unconditional love by mothers is irreplaceable and invaluable. While the core theme of the day resonates with love and affection, this year we wanted to take the campaign a notch higher. The campaign draws inspiration from real life stories of moms, who are embracing their kids with an open mind and trying their best to connect with the new generation. Motivated by real life situations, the Cool Moms campaign, brings out the progressive relationship between a mother and child that has evolved with time. While mothers have been the epitome of compassion and care since time immemorial; today’s generation mothers are setting new benchmarks. They are empathetic, evolved, witty, and easygoing! All these are well-captured in the films conceptualized to showcase Cool Mom campaign.”

