Full Name – Kahini Bhattacharjee
Age – 36
Inspiration from-
Martial Status – Divorced
Current City – Kolkata
Languages known – Bengali, English, Hindi
Interested areas – print media shoot and tvcs
Interested Serial- no
Interested Movies – no
Interested Add- yes
Print- yes
Interested Magazines – yes
Interested Hoardings – yes
Interested Short Films – no
Interested Web Series – no
Interested Traditional wear:- yes
Interested Western wear :- yes
Interested Bold Shoot :- no
Interested Semi Bold Shoot :- no
Interested Nude & Semi Nude Shoot :- no
Out Of The City Project :- no
Interested Smoke / Drink :- no
Any Including Compromise Wrock & Project :- no
Contact details – 9903111344
Work experience – 1. Beauty pageant winner of Ami Miss Rupangdehi 2.1 and Mrs Face of Bengal 2021 by iglam and Suvida Sundati by Suvida and TOI group
- Model for minu saree, kathas creation, irani mitra fashionhouse, home handloom national chain of boutiques.
- Work published at Anandalok and Sananda magazine