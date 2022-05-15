Full Name – Kahini Bhattacharjee

Age – 36

Inspiration from-

Martial Status – Divorced

Current City – Kolkata

Languages known – Bengali, English, Hindi

Interested areas – print media shoot and tvcs

Interested Serial- no

Interested Movies – no

Interested Add- yes

Print- yes

Interested Magazines – yes

Interested Hoardings – yes

Interested Short Films – no

Interested Web Series – no

Interested Traditional wear:- yes

Interested Western wear :- yes

Interested Bold Shoot :- no

Interested Semi Bold Shoot :- no

Interested Nude & Semi Nude Shoot :- no

Out Of The City Project :- no

Interested Smoke / Drink :- no

Any Including Compromise Wrock & Project :- no

Contact details – 9903111344

Work experience – 1. Beauty pageant winner of Ami Miss Rupangdehi 2.1 and Mrs Face of Bengal 2021 by iglam and Suvida Sundati by Suvida and TOI group