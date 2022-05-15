Full Name – Kahini Bhattacharjee
Age – 36
Inspiration from-
Martial Status – Divorced
Current City – Kolkata
Languages known – Bengali, English, Hindi
Interested areas – print media shoot and tvcs
Interested Serial- no
Interested Movies – no
Interested Add- yes
Print- yes
Interested Magazines – yes
Interested Hoardings – yes
Interested Short Films – no
Interested Web Series – no
Interested Traditional wear:- yes
Interested Western wear :- yes
Interested Bold Shoot :- no
Interested Semi Bold Shoot :- no
Interested Nude & Semi Nude Shoot :- no

Out Of The City Project :- no
Interested Smoke / Drink :- no

Any Including Compromise Wrock & Project :- no

Contact details – 9903111344
Work experience – 1. Beauty pageant winner of Ami Miss Rupangdehi 2.1 and Mrs Face of Bengal 2021 by iglam and Suvida Sundati by Suvida and TOI group

  1. Model for minu saree, kathas creation, irani mitra fashionhouse, home handloom national chain of boutiques.
  2. Work published at Anandalok and Sananda magazine

