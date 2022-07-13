Menu
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Shrutinandan To Mark Their Silver Jubilee With 'Guru Purnima Celebration Concert'

On 16th July, 2022, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Guru PurnimaShrutinandan, the renowned music institution of Indian music, is going to organize a ‘Guru Purnima Celebration Concert’ at Rabindra Sadan from 6 pm onwards. This musical extravaganza is going to be a glorious presentation of Modern Bengali songs. The multiple award winning singers, Shri Snigdhadeb Sengupta and Smt Shubhamita Banerjee are going to engross the audience of the City of Joy with their fantastic presentation of old, new-age, traditional and contemporary songs. 

Padmabhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty who is also the founder and mentor in the prestigious music institute, his wife Smt Chandana Chakraborty, the principal of ‘Shrutinandan’ and Shri Ananjan Chakraborty; the popular and award-winning Music Composer along with other prominent personalities from the music fraternity will be present for the occasion, which also marks the beginning of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Shrutinandan

