Sick Perth, the court ordered physical examination! ED’s objection to SSKM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chattopadhyay fell ill after being arrested by ED Parth Chatterjee’s lawyer told the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Bankshal Court. Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer also submitted the medical report to the court about the state minister’s physical condition.

After hearing this, the judge directed the investigating officer of the ED to immediately take Partha Chattopadhyay to SSKM Hospital for a physical examination. The court also directed the director of SSKM to submit a report on Partha Chatterjee’s physical condition on July 25.

However, the ED objected to Partha Chatterjee’s physical examination at SSKM Hospital They requested that Partha Chattopadhyay be taken to Command Hospital in Alipore instead of SSKM. ED argued that since Partha Chattopadhyay is influential, he can exercise influence if he is taken to SSKM Hospital under the state government. The ED wants to take the former education minister there, claiming that the command hospital has the same infrastructure

Partha Chatterjee has several physical problems including diabetes, high blood pressure His lawyers also claimed in front of the media that the former education minister has become very ill after the arrest

This morning, ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case ED produced Partha Chattopadhyay in Bankshal court today The court ordered the state minister and Trinamool secretary general to be sent to ED custody for two days. He will be produced in the special court of ED again on Monday

