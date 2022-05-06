Sick so missing in party meeting Anubrat Mandal – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with party leaders on campaign planning and organizational issues for next year’s panchayat elections. Apart from the parliament and MLAs, he called the district presidents in this meeting. There were leaders of the core committee and also the presidents of the branch organizations. But Anubrata Mondal was absent from Mamata Banerjee’s organizational meeting.

This is the first time that Kesht Da of Birbhum has been absent from an important meeting of the party in recent times. He did not come as the party sources said he was ill He is at rest as advised by the doctors. Anubrat Mandal is ill. After the CBI summons, he appeared at SSKM avoiding interrogation by the Nizam. After being admitted there for some time, he returned home and became a kind of house arrest. Doctors have advised him to rest completely. Anubrat is keeping that word.

Read more-Like is the party office, this office may also be in the coming days, according to the speculative party leader

In the meantime, the CBI has summoned him more than once, but he could not appear. You are at home in Kolkata. In this situation, if he had attended the meeting in response to Mamata Banerjee’s call, then he would have had to go to Nizam’s Palace or CGO Complex at the call of CBI. That is why speculations have been made about Anubrat Mandal. In the political arena of Bengal, strong practice is going on with Anubrat Mandal. How will he appear in the meeting called by Mamata Banerjee. He was finally absent on Thursday afternoon.

Read more-Storm-rain forecast for the state today, find out what the weather will be like in two Bengals

Anubrat is currently at his home in Chinar Park in Rajarhat. After being released from SSKM, he entered the house in Kolkata and did not return home. It was going to be about a month without Birbhum. According to sources, if he went to the party meeting now, the wrong message could have gone to the CBI. The party, however, made it clear that if anyone was ill, how could he come? On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has given a strong message to protect the dignity of the old people in the organizational meeting. The issue of giving importance to the elders in the management of the party has come up in the party meeting

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 06, 2022, 09:29 IST

Tags: AITMC, Anubrata Mondal