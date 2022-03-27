Signify launches Philips Motion Sensing LED Batten in India

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has launched its Philips Motion Sensing LED Batten in India. With its superior inbuilt motion sensor, the batten automatically turns on upon detecting motion within a 6-metre radius. For enhanced safety, it first dims to Eco-mode after 2 minutes of inactivity and then switches off completely after another 3 minutes of inactivity. With its automatic switch-on function, it offers a convenient lighting solution for lesser accessed areas of a house like balconies, staircases, washrooms and parking areas.

In addition to a motion sensor, the LED batten also features an ambient light sensor that helps the batten to automatically adjust light output as per ambient light conditions. These two features help save power, as the light turns on only when you need it.

Commenting on the new launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify Innovations India Ltd, South Asia said “We are delighted to launch our Philips Motion Sensing LED batten in India. With its superior motion sensor, it is a convenient automated lighting solution for lesser accessed areas of a house. Moreover, for enhanced safety of consumers, we have designed the product to first dim down after 2 minutes of inactivity, before completely switching off after another 3 minutes”.

The Philips Motion Sensing LED batten is available in a 20W, 2000 Lumens pack across all small and large electrical stores and e-commerce platforms in India at an MRP of ₹1,099.