‘Silent Revolution’! Curiosity about Abhishek Banerjee’s book – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Panchayat elections in the state next year. After that, the Lok Sabha elections will be held all over the country. With less than a year to go, Abhishek Banerjee’s book ‘Silent Revolution’ is now in full swing in the state’s political camp. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, interest in the Trinamool All India General Secretary’s book has grown in the state’s political camp. Abhishek Bandopadhyay will again publish his ‘success’ record as an MP in book form. The name of that book is ‘Silent Revolution’.

In 2014, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, the nephew of the Chief Minister and Trinamool leader, became an MP. Eight years have passed. Two years are still left for the Lok Sabha vote. However, he has already come down to the ground to present the work record, Abhishek Bandopadhyay did not wait. What he has improved in Diamond Harbor in the last eight years as an MP, he will present the account in the form of a book. According to political sources, the book will be released on June 16. Why is Bai’s name ‘Silent Revolution’? On behalf of the leadership, activists associated with the South 24 Parganas organization or party work, however, say, “There has been a lot of work in Diamond Harbor in the last eight years. The kind of development work that Abhishek Banerjee has done as an MP is not uncommon. How much the MP has changed the face of Diamond Harbor in the last eight years cannot be understood without visiting the area. Abhishek has worked silently. That is why the book is called Silent Revolution. “

Next year there will be a panchayat vote in the state followed by a Lok Sabha vote. Mamata Banerjee is playing a very important role in forming an anti-BJP alliance across the country. That is why the grassroots leader is now very important in national level politics. With that in mind, Abhishek Bandopadhyay has become very important in the politics of the state. As he is seen in the organizational work as the all-India general secretary of the Trinamool, he is also handling states like Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Goa outside Bengal. Besides, Abhishek Bandopadhyay has handled the responsibility of Baliganj Assembly or Asansol Lok Sabha by-election. So the ‘silent revolution’ is not an isolated or general program. This is in fact a step-by-step presentation of the work of the MP and the All India General Secretary in silence.

Abhishek Bandopadhyay, a leader and MP who is responsible for the political arena, seems to be a big part of the political camp. Abhishek Bandopadhyay is very important in the national politics at the moment. In the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls, Modi was attacked by Amit Shah and several opposition leaders from Nadda, but Abhishek Bandopadhyay played a key role in winning the Bengal elections. Therefore, by publishing ‘Silent Revolution’, Abhishek Banerjee will tell not only Diamond Harbor but the entire state how successful he is as a people’s representative.

