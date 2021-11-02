Since when is the door ration being introduced in the state? Learn more – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: As per the previous announcement, Duare Ration is going to be introduced from this month. The Chief Minister said, rations will be introduced in the state from November 16. The Department of Food and Distribution has already begun detailed work on this. However, 6 of the dealers had objected to the ration at the door Repeatedly they approached the court. The court rejected their application. This project (Duare Ration in West Bengal) will be launched in the state at last.

The Ration Dealers’ Joint Forum launched a counter-campaign, ‘Ration at the store, not at the door’. According to the organization, they participated in 15 percent of the pilot projects in September. They had to face various problems while doing that work. Many consumers have expressed reluctance to take home rations

The pilot project may not last long. This project cannot be implemented. Explaining the reason, Joint General Secretary of the Joint Forum, Bishwambhar Basu, said, “Our experience is that there has been an extra expense and handling loss. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh will sit in a meeting with dealers.

Read more– A woman slipped out of an Amazon delivery car! The driver lost his job because the video went viral

However, Vishwambharbabu said, “Those who are not physically able. We will go home to give them rations. The state, however, is keen to provide rations at everyone’s doorstep. The door ration project is expected to be launched in the second week of this month. The ration project at the gates of the state is starting to work as a pilot project. However, a final decision has not been taken on some issues yet, according to the Ration Dealers Association. Meanwhile, the organization of ration dealers has increased the commission by Tk 50 per quintal. If you want to do biometric, you will get another 25 rupees per quintal. Now the commission is 65 rupees per quintal Dealers demanded a total of 200 rupees. That has been 125 rupees for now.

The state government has issued a notification in this regard. However, even if the commission is increased, it is still not acceptable to the organization of ration dealers. Ration will reach the doorsteps of the people. But to do this, you need a car to take the rations home. And the controversy has started over who will pay for the purchase of this car.

Read more– Target 2070, Modi made a big announcement at the climate summit talking about Panchamrit

Bishwambhar Basu, general secretary of the Ration Dealers Federation, said, “I will not buy a car with money borrowed from a bank. It is not possible for us to buy a car at a cost of around Rs 3 to 4 lakh. ”Food Minister Rathin Ghosh refused to accept the dealers’ statement. He said, “The state government is giving one lakh rupees under the Gatidhara project. The state government will also make arrangements to buy cars with that money. And whoever takes the car with the rest of the money will become its owner. In addition to providing rations, he will be able to use the car at other times. We will not stop that work.

Read more– The price of petrol has gone up! Know how much in Calcutta?

Although ration will be introduced at the door, it will not be introduced in the two hill districts due to geographical reasons. Even in the deltaic part of the Sundarbans, problems have been created However, wherever the product is delivered, it will be given to the customers only after measuring the product and registering it in the e-pos machine. Although there are multiple statements from dealers, according to the state food department, the project should start first. Only then will it be understood where the problem is. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh said, “Let the work start before going down to the field. Only then will it be understood where the problem is. If you just look at the problem, there will be no work.

Abir Ghoshal