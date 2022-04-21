SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD INVITE FAMILIES TO HOLIDAY IN SINGAPORE THIS SUMMER

With international travel having resumed from India and with summer holidays just round the corner, Singapore Airlines, in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board, is offering a special family promotion on summer travel to Singapore.

Families that book their Singapore Airlines tickets between now and 31 May 2022, for travel anytime till 30 June 2022, can enjoy a 50% discount on airfares for children aged 12 years and below.

Further, families can also enjoy over 100 exciting attractions across Singapore at half the price when they book their tickets using Pelago, a travel experience platform by Singapore Airlines.

Key attractions on offer include the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios, S.E.A. Aquarium, iFly Singapore and many more.

Mr. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “With international travel having resumed from India, it is once again possible for families to plan a summer vacation together, and what better destination than Singapore? The Garden City has always been among the preferred international family-friendly destinations for the India market, simply because it offers something for all age groups. We are seeing strong demand for travel to Singapore, and our special children’s discount on airfares is our way of welcoming our youngest customers back on board for a fun-filled holiday.”

Singapore Airlines currently operates 66 flights weekly from 8 cities in India and will continue to progressively increase its frequency to pre-Covid levels in the coming months. Please refer to the current India flight schedule at the end of this release for more details.

Speaking about the family-focussed promotion, Mr. GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia, for Singapore Tourism Board said, “Singapore is a top-of-mind family destination among Indian travellers. We are happy to welcome them back to Singapore during the peak summer travel season to enjoy their family times. Together with our tourism partners, we have curated a variety of family experiences at half price for children under 12 years. After a hiatus of two years, we are excited to invite Indian travellers to a reimagined Singapore with new and familiar favourite experiences with top notch hygiene and safety standards.”

Siddharth Shanker, CEO, Pelago commented, “With the resumption of travel, we’re excited to welcome families to Singapore. At Pelago, our vision is to enable travellers to experience different cultures in the 30+ global destinations we operate in. We’re excited to work with Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Airlines to bring Singapore to the world. For families especially, with over a 100 child-friendly activities on Pelago, we hope travellers will have the chance to explore Singapore for its range of well-known icons and hidden gems.”

Complete details about the campaign can be found here: Explore Family Friendly Singapore | Singapore Airlines India.