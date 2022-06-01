Singer KK Death || SFI demands investigation into KK’s death

#Kolkata: Popular musician KK died while performing in Calcutta. There has been a lot of controversy over this across the state. There has also been a brawl on social media. The SFI on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the incident.

Srijan Bhattacharya, state secretary of the organization, said, “We all know that the sudden demise of musician KK has shocked the people of our city Kolkata and the country as a whole. Kolkata is especially the cultural capital. “No one can accept that the last time was cut in this way. The whole country, not only our state, but also the heritage of Calcutta, its cultural glory has been tarnished. Our faces have been burnt by everyone.”

Srijan said, “We do not know whether Nazrul Manch has three times as many people as its capacity. We do not know whether these extra people were brought in with money. We hear that AC was shut down or shut down. The student parliament of the college which has been occupied by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad for a long time, like the innumerable student parliaments of the entire state, is holding its own. The top leaders of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad were present. What he did. We repeatedly saw in the video that KK was repeatedly wiping his forehead. Sometimes he asked her to cut off the rear LED. Sometimes he was drinking water.

Srijan added, “Who will stand there and take responsibility for this ignorance. Wasn’t the police administration aware of this extra crowd. Why didn’t they say anything. It is important to raise the necessary questions while standing. An Indian famous, India captive, world captive artist has come to our Bengal and each of us has grown up with his songs. The perpetrators should be given exemplary punishment in the investigation. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 01, 2022, 19:59 IST

