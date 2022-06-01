Singer KK Demise West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays condolence – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Krishnakumar Kunnat alias KK, one of the best music artists of the late country. From the 90’s to the present time, who had a relentless journey. That lively, always smiling strange man left the stage of music. He also sang on the Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday evening. But then the rhythm fell. He sang at the college fest and got drunk Then he was taken to the hospital due to sudden illness There he was pronounced dead

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep grief over his death The Chief Minister wrote in a tweet on Wednesday morning that the untimely death of musician KK was shocking. Thus his sudden death cannot be accepted Since last night, my colleagues have taken all possible measures to stay with his family and help them I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the cake

The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 1, 2022

KK’s full name is Krishnakumar Kunnat. KK was born on August 23, 1986. He has sung simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati. He was considered one of the best artists of his generation. He was performing that cake on the stage in Kolkata on Tuesday. It is learned that he was feeling ill during the program at Nazrul Mancha. A case of unnatural death has been registered at New Market police station on the death of KK KK-7 died before being taken to hospital Probably he fell in the hotel room Because the eyebrows on the right side, there are signs of injury on the lips

See KK passes away: The last interview of KK in News18 Bangla, watch the video

On the other hand, from the beginning to the end of the program, Nazrul showed KK in a very cheerful mood. Occasionally he was seen wiping sweat Besides, the popular musician can be seen drinking water from the water bottle kept under the table He was feeling uncomfortable in the intense heat, it was clear It’s very hot … he can be heard saying that He pointed to the lights on the stage and said, “Turn it off.” But no one dreamed that such news would be heard at the end of the show.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: June 01, 2022, 09:36 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, KK, KK Death