singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died after performance in kolkata today family is coming | KK’s family arrives in Kolkata today, autopsy at SSKM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Singer KK passed away yesterday. A case of unnatural death has been registered at New Market police station on his death. An autopsy will be conducted on the body of late musician KK at SSKM today. After receiving that report, it will be understood exactly what caused the death of this popular artist (Singer KK Death Update).

His last two days were at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. Even today, the smiling and lively artist has sung one song after another on the stage. When he returned to the hotel after the ceremony, KK suddenly fell ill. The artist was pronounced dead at the hospital. Initially, it was thought that the famous artist had died of a heart attack.

It is learned that KK was feeling sick during the stage show. Wiping sweat again and again. Uncomfortable, KK repeatedly told me to turn off the spotlight. The artist vomited back to the hotel from the college music program on Nazrul Mancha. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is also known that there were signs of injuries on the forehead and lips of the body (Singer KK Death Update).

KK’s family members are coming to Kolkata today. It is learned that the artist’s family will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. New Market Police Station has filed a case of unusual death (Singer KK Passed Away) in his death. Police are investigating the death of the musician due to physical illness or any other reason (Singer KK Death Update).

Cake was born in Delhi in 1986. The full name of the artist is Krishnakumar Kunnath. Before starting his tour in Bollywood, he sang ‘Jingle’ of about three and a half thousand advertisements. He also worked in marketing for some time before starting his career in Mumbai. Keke first started working in advertising and television. Then he focused on the work of the album.

Keke’s (Singer KK Passed Away) debut album ‘Paul’ soon reached the peak of popularity. The song ‘Yaaro Dosti Bari Hi Hasin Hai’ is still heard by the younger generation. KK’s tour started with AR Rahman’s music direction. But his big break in Bollywood was ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. His song ‘Tarap Tarap Ke’ is very popular. From then on, he sang songs in movies like ‘Hamraj’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Dash’, ‘Jannat’, ‘Bachna Aaye Hasino’ one after the other. Keke has sung not only in Hindi but also in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali. Keke also sang in Bengali films ‘Fande Pariya Baga Kande Re’ and ‘Password’. Shilpi Mahal mourns the sudden death of the artist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences.

