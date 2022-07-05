‘Single use plastic is prohibited’, but what is being done about it? Kolkata Police in direct operation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Awareness campaign for several years. Finally, a notification was issued regarding single use plastic. As it did not work, the Calcutta Municipality is going to launch a direct campaign this time. The mayoral council itself will be in this campaign.

Single use plastic has been banned in the state since July 1. How many microns below plastic is prohibited? For the time being, single use plastics below 75 microns is banned, but from January, the ban will be up to 100 microns, according to municipal sources.

In the May notification of Kolkata Municipality, it was informed that single use plastic below 75 microns will be completely banned in Kolkata Municipality area. From July 1, both buyers and sellers will be fined for using single-use plastic below 75 microns, according to municipal law.

A notice of 100 microns has been issued by the Central Pollution Control Board. And buyers from sellers have problems with these two criteria. The Calcutta municipal authorities removed that confusion. “The use of plastics below 75 microns is prohibited in Kolkata for the time being. It is expected to increase to 100 microns next January. Not 100 microns now,” said Swapan Samaddar, mayor of Kolkata’s environment department.

Meanwhile, although it has been banned since July 1, the municipality has no surveillance. Two to four poster banners in the market to spread awareness. A few exceptions, however, have promoted awareness rallies and mics. The Kolkata municipal authorities did not spread awareness like dengue or corona.

Single use plastic has been officially banned since July 1. Seven days have passed since then. Mixed pictures have emerged across the city. On the one hand, many shopkeepers or buyers are using plastic below 75 microns without heeding the law. Many have consciously stopped using paper towels or cloth bags. However, conscious pictures of buyers and sellers have rarely been seen. Single-use plastics below 75 microns are scattered in the New Market area, a stone’s throw away from Kolkata Municipality. Hand in hand with that illegal plastic.

According to Swapan Samaddar, mayor of the municipality, plastics below 75 microns are now banned in Kolkata. It will increase to 100 next January. Step by step Nothing was done because of the chariot, Doctor’s Day and Sunday. The municipality wants to see awareness with a few more days. I will start a massive campaign across the city from the 7th. There will be awareness campaigns as well as fines for reckless behavior.