Siriti Maha Samsan: Siriti Maha Samsman to be decorated at a cost of Rs 8 crore

#Kolkata: Siriti Mahasmashan will be decorated for eight crore rupees. Firhad Hakim went to check the plan on the spot beforehand. The plan was sealed by the mayor of Kolkata municipality on Thursday. That proposal will go to the state government from Calcutta Municipality. The cremation renovation work will start as soon as the finance department gives the green signal.

Film director Rituparno Ghosh’s last government work was at Siriti Mahasmashan. At that time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the crematorium. Shashman, seeing the apparent plight, immediately ordered reforms. Siriti Mahasmashan is going to take a new look this time under the direction of the Chief Minister.

8 crore invested for renovation of siriti maha samsan

Officially, at the meeting of the Mayor’s Council of Calcutta Municipality, it has been decided to allocate Tk. Approval from the finance department of the state government is required to get this amount. For that, the file will be sent in accordance with the prescribed procedure, said the Mayor of Kolkata Municipality Parishad Tarak Singh.

Read more – Job: New Direction in State Employment, School Pass Girls Campus Interview, Opportunity for 105 on the First Day

In this sense, several new arrangements will be made for the renovation of Siriti Mahasmashan. Several occupants of the crematorium area have already been evacuated.

Let’s take a look at what new renovations will be done at Siriti Mahasmashan.

1) Construction of two new modern electric furnaces. There are already two reactors. That furnace runs on two electrics.

2) Construction of a new wooden eco-friendly furnace. There is an old wooden furnace that is being made environmentally friendly.

3) To increase the perimeter of the crematorium, 14 more adjoining lands will be added.

4) A modern quality air conditioned hall or restroom will be constructed for all the passengers who come for cremation.

5) A new pond will be dug to complete the funeral after cremation. According to municipal sources, the Ganges water will be kept there.

6) The shops that are still there will also be rearranged. The rest of the crematorium will build the necessary shop houses for passengers. Where the contents of the cremation procession will match.

7) The crematorium passengers will be made to rest near the resting place and the pond. So that the crematorium passengers do not have any difficulty.

Read more – Suffering from constipation, vomiting, depression? The body did not overdose on this vitamin!

Kolkata Municipality Mayor Parishad Tarak Singh said the initiative has been taken for a long time and land has been purchased for the cremation area. The occupiers have been evacuated with appropriate rehabilitation. This time with the approval of the municipality, the renovation work of Siriti Mahasmashan went one step further. The crematorium will be rebuilt in a new way only after getting the approval of the state government’s finance department. As there is another large crematorium in Kolkata, the Kolkata municipal authorities think that the pressure on crematoriums like Keoratala or Nimtala will be lessened.

BISWAJIT SAHA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 15, 2022, 14:29 IST

Tags: Burning ghat, Firhad Hakim, KMC