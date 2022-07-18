Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari will cast their vote for president election in Delhi: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Due to illness, the MP from Kanthi did not face Delhi for a long time. But this time Shishi Adhikari expressed his desire to go to the capital for the presidential election. But there was doubt whether the doctor would allow him or not. Finally, after receiving the doctor’s permission, the householder of Shantikunj went to Delhi on Sunday evening. The partner is his son MP Dibyendu Adhikari.

Shishir Babu said in close quarters, ‘If I wanted, I could have voted in Kolkata. But no one told me anything. So I came to Delhi myself.’ Who will vote for the presidential election? In response to the question, Varsian, this political figure said, ‘It is a completely personal and confidential matter. Can’t say.’

Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari’s tactful reply to the same question was, ‘I will vote for the person the party is supporting.’ All three members of the Adhikari family, Shishir Adhikari, Subhendu Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari will vote in the presidential election. Not only in Bengal, but in the entire country, three members of the same family participate in a presidential election, which is unprecedented in the political circles.

It can be said for sure that the support of Nandigram MLA and Leader of Opposition Subvendu Adhikari will be towards Draupadi Murmu, but there is a lot of curiosity in political circles about who will support Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari. After joining the BJP, Shubhendu Adhikari played an active role in the opposition camp, but both Shishir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari are currently ‘silent’ from active politics.

Although these two MPs of the ruling party are in the Trinamool Congress, they are not seen in any political program of the ruling party. However, due to not participating in any program of the opposition Padma Shibir, Shishir-Divyendu’s political position has started to be discussed. Both were elected as MPs on the Trinamool Congress ticket, but both have developed a long distance with the party. The eyes of the political circles are now on what will be the position of these two members of the Kanthi family in the presidential election.

