SIT Leaded by West Bengal DG formed to investigate the death mystery of Student leader

#Kolkata: A three-member bench was constituted in the interest of an impartial inquiry into the Anis Khan Murder case. The Special Investigation Team will be headed by CID’s ADG Gyanwant Singh. The other two members are CID DIG (Operations) Miraj Khalid and Joint Commissioner of Barakpur Commissionerate Dhrujyoti Dey. State Police DG Manoj Malviya said this at a press conference on Monday. The seat will report within 15 days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened in the interest of an impartial inquiry into the Anis murder. He directed the formation of seats. Within hours of the instruction, the investigative team was formed. That team has already left for Amta’s purpose. The state police DG said the investigation would start from Monday night. “Those who are guilty will be punished,” he said. The culprits will be found. The SIT has already begun an investigation. The killers will be found quickly. We all agree that the guilty must be punished. “

The incident started on Friday night. According to the family of Anis Khan Death, three people went to the house of Anis Khan Death, student leader of Amtar in Howrah on the same day. One was wearing a khaki uniform. The family of the former student leader claimed that they had identified themselves as police of Amta police station. Meanwhile, the police have repeatedly claimed that no police team went to Anis’s house on Friday night. On the other hand, the political mercury is gradually rising across the state. Today the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) himself intervened in such a situation. Instructed to form seats.

On Monday morning, Uluberia MP Sajda Ahmed and Minister of State Pulak Roy went to meet Anis’ family. The chief minister wants to meet the family of the deceased. The Chief Minister has called the family to Navanne. According to sources, Anis’s father Salam Khan did not want to meet the chief minister at the moment. In the midst of this tension, the Chief Minister directed to form a seat.

