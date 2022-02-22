SIT Members Visit His Father in Amta Today | SIT Investigators Speak With Anis’s Father

Amta : A few days have passed since the death of Anis Khan, but the main culprits are still elusive. No one was arrested. Anger is gradually increasing. On Tuesday, students staged a protest on the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of Anis (Death Update). On this day, if you go to Anis Khan’s house, even if you are hindered for a while, the investigating officers of SIT can finally enter the house. However, while talking to them, his father demanded a CBI probe.

Saleem Khan, the father of Anis Khan Death Update, refused to speak to the investigating officers of the seat at first. On Tuesday, two members of the SIT, DIG (CID Operations) Miraj Khalid and Dhruvajyoti Dey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, visited their house. They talk to Anis’s father and find out what happened. Anis’s father said he wanted the CBI to investigate his son’s death. Anis’s grandfather also said the same thing.

A special investigation team or SIT has already been formed to probe the Anis case. On this day, the high-ranking officials of the seat visited the house of Anis (Death Update). They reached Anis’s house in Amta on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities later visited the scene where Anis was pushed from the roof of the house. However, Anis’s father was asked to provide details about the incident.

It is learned that Anis’s father had some conversations with the officers on this day. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had summoned Anis’s family to Navanne. Anis’s family demanded that Mamata Banerjee come to their house if she could because her father was physically ill.

In this regard, the demand for CBI investigation is getting stronger and stronger. Anis’s neighbors are making the same demand. Anis Khan’s (Death Update) father said on the day, he is not satisfied with the suspension of three policemen. Anis’s father said, ‘The police killed him. So only CBI can investigate. His further claim, what will happen if suspended! You have to appear in court and be found guilty. ‘

First published: February 22, 2022, 19:21 IST

