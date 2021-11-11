Sitalkuchi Case: Central jawans physically present, CID report on end of investigation in Shitalkuchi case

#Kolkata: The state was in turmoil after the central forces opened fire on Shitalkuchi in the run-up to the assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee handed over the investigation to the CID. The CID submitted its report to the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava on Thursday. Multiple deaths occurred on election day in Shitalkuchi. The CID submitted its report on the same day. The next hearing of the case will be held on January 12, the Calcutta High Court said.

On April 10, four villagers were shot dead by central forces in Shitalkuchi village of Kochbihar district during the fourth phase of polling in the state. State politics became turbulent in the incident. According to political circles, the incident had an impact on the next round of voting.

Debashish Dhar was the police superintendent of Kochbihar at the time of the incident. After taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time, Nabanna suspended Debashish Dhar. Ke Kannan came in his place. From then on, CID went to the spot and investigated. In that incident, several jawans of the central forces were repeatedly summoned but they avoided appearing. Instead of appearing in person, they were told to face a virtual investigation.

Even though they were summoned to the Center, they avoided it. The report submitted by CID to the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava on the incident of firing by the central forces in Shitalkuchi in the last assembly elections is therefore considered by the political circles to be significant. According to the source, the report submitted by the CID states that the investigation into the Shitalkuchi incident has been completed. A request has also been made to direct the CISF jawans to appear in person to investigate the shooting. However, the central government has said that the Q&A session could continue through online video calls. CID has practically rejected the CISF’s application. They have applied to the court for permission to appear in person.

A pair of public interest lawsuits were filed in the Shitalkuchi case. During the hearing of the case, the court said that an affidavit should be submitted in the form of a report on the progress of the CID investigation into the Shitalkuchi shooting. On the other hand, the court will also take an affidavit from the Center explaining in detail how the CISF fired, under what circumstances, its cause and so on.