Sitting watch tower, aluminum enclosure! Security at Mamata’s house strengthened – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The reason for the young man to enter the wall of the Chief Minister’s house Security at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house is being strengthened A wall of aluminum sheets sits around the chief minister’s house, and a watch tower is being built. Besides, the number of police personnel in charge of security is also being increased to 6

Hafizul Mollah, a resident of Hasanabad, broke into the wall of the Chief Minister’s house on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat late last night. The next day, at eight o’clock in the morning, the security guards identified him After that, the top officials of the police administration decided to improve the security of the Chief Minister’s house

Read more: Nabannera new rules, ‘no’ to mobile use! Big steps to emphasize surveillance

According to sources, the area along the back wall of the Chief Minister’s house will be cordoned off with 13 to 14 feet of aluminum sheets to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the future. So far there was a concrete wall at the back of the Chief Minister’s house. There will be an aluminum seat wall next to the concrete walls. No one will be able to climb the wall of this aluminum sheet easily

In addition, two watch towers will be set up to monitor the Chief Minister’s house. A watch tower will be set up in the area adjacent to Alipore Jail The other will be towards the Balaram Ghat adjacent to the Adi Ganga Apart from this, 30 policemen will be in charge of security of the Chief Minister’s house from now on. CCTV surveillance will also be increased Not only the Chief Minister’s house, but also the security situation in Navanna has been beefed up since last Saturday’s incident.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 05, 2022, 17:41 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee