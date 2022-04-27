Six friends go to Kadamtala Ghat together! There was a terrible incident with two friends!

#Kolkata: In the heat of human life, there is a lot of noise. Higher secondary examination was going on in it. However, after the end of the exam, the government has also made a special announcement about the summer vacation. And in the meanwhile, the shadow of mourning has descended on the extreme news of the two high school candidates. After the high school exams, six friends came to bathe at Baja Kadamtala Ghat. Then at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Life in the heat. Six friends fell into the water for a little relief. And just then the ultimate unfortunate thing happened. A friend’s leg was cut off while taking a bath. As soon as he told his friends about his amputation, they all decided to get out of the water. But all turned upside down in it.

As soon as they got up from the water after bathing, they saw a friend of theirs drowning. Seeing that, one of the six boys extended his hand towards the drowning friend. The drowned friend grabbed the extended hand and pulled it. Trying to get to the top. But it is something else. As a result of pulling hands, both of them sank together. After that the noise started.

Read more: Suddenly, the popular Bollywood heroine was flattened in the street! See what his condition is! Viral video at the speed of the storm

Police from North Port Police Station reached the spot. After searching for a long time, they could not rescue the two drowned youths. The other four friends were taken to Lalbazar police station. There are questions being asked about their incident. Although those four friends are completely broken in this incident. Seeing their two dear friends sink in front of their eyes, they are in a normal trauma. Police are still searching the launch.

Shanku Santra

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: April 27, 2022, 20:07 IST

Tags: Baja kadam tala ghat, Kolkata