ŠKODA AUTO INDIA MAINTAINS SALES MOMENTUM WITH 4604 UNITS SOLD IN MAY 22

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It is heartening for us at ŠKODA that despite challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, we are maintaining momentum with sales. Our innovative efforts to ensure our customers are not put through long waiting periods and take delivery of cars faster than wait times prevailing in the industry has been a key factor in our consistency. I would like to thank our network employees and customers for their tremendous support in achieving such incredible annual sales growth.”

The SLAVIA and the KUSHAQ, the stars of INDIA 2.0 based on the made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform, have already contributed to record sales for the company. Besides which, ŠKODA AUTO India — in addition to increasing customer touchpoints — have standardised radical changes in their showrooms bringing in First-in-India digitisation, interactive and immersive features for customers who visit ŠKODA showrooms in the country. These measures have bought more customers across the geography of the country closer to a ŠKODA touchpoint, and the new innovative showrooms have made the comparing, selecting and buying process of a ŠKODA an interactive, informative and engaging affair.