Menu
Search
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

ŠKODA AUTO INDIA MAINTAINS SALES MOMENTUM WITH 4604 UNITS SOLD IN MAY 22

By: admin

Date:

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It is heartening for us at ŠKODA that despite challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, we are maintaining momentum with sales. Our innovative efforts to ensure our customers are not put through long waiting periods and take delivery of cars faster than wait times prevailing in the industry has been a key factor in our consistency. I would like to thank our network employees and customers for their tremendous support in achieving such incredible annual sales growth.”

The SLAVIA and the KUSHAQ, the stars of INDIA 2.0 based on the made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform, have already contributed to record sales for the company. Besides which, ŠKODA AUTO India — in addition to increasing customer touchpoints — have standardised radical changes in their showrooms bringing in First-in-India digitisation, interactive and immersive features for customers who visit ŠKODA showrooms in the country. These measures have bought more customers across the geography of the country closer to a ŠKODA touchpoint, and the new innovative showrooms have made the comparing, selecting and buying process of a ŠKODA an interactive, informative and engaging affair.

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleJacob’s Creek introduces UNVINED, Pernod Ricard India forays into the non-alcoholic wine category
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ŠKODA AUTO INDIA MAINTAINS SALES MOMENTUM WITH 4604 UNITS SOLD IN MAY 22

admin -
Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It...

Jacob’s Creek introduces UNVINED, Pernod Ricard India forays into the non-alcoholic wine category

admin -
The winemakers at Jacob’s Creek use sophisticated technology which...

RFPIO organizes walkathon in Coimbatore

admin -
RFPIO, the leading response management platform, has organized a...

Graduation online admission from the current academic year centrally barring presidency and Jadavpur – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: From the current academic year, the state...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015