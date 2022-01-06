slams BJP Leadership on twitter post here is detail | ‘annoyed’ and ‘ashamed’ … BJP in discomfort again! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the face of the pre-poll (WB Municipal Election 2022), the BJP (Bengal BJP) again openly disagreed. BJP central secretary Anupam Hazra has fired at the party leadership over the selection of candidates in the by-elections. Explosive comments on Twitter have again provoked anger.

The BJP’s infighting in Bengal has been on the rise since the Ekushey Assembly polls. Anupam Hazra, the central secretary of the state BJP, is furious with the state BJP over the issue.

Wrote on Twitter, “Who chooses that candidate !!! ??? And on what basis the candidate is selected, God knows !!! ” He also mentioned in the post that he was “upset” and “ashamed” of the team’s decision.

Anupam Hazra’s tweet

The state cannot wait to say that the BJP’s discomfort has increased in such a post. However, this is not the first time. He has expressed anger against the team more than once before. In October last year, he said, “We have talked about opportunistic leaders from the grassroots. I have forgotten the old ones. It was our fault. ” He also said, “The vote is over. It’s time to dump her and move on. “

Incidentally, when all the candidates were busy on the last day of nomination submission on Monday, Pintu Mukherjee, the BJP candidate from ward no. In the afternoon, he reached the minister’s house with CK Reshma, a former Trinamool councilor and this time Trinamool candidate of Ward No. 23. There, Minister Malay Ghatak handed over the Trinamool party flag to Pintu.

After picking up the Trinamool Congress flag, Pintu said, “There is no pressure. Seeing the development, he left the BJP and joined the grassroots. ” Although the BJP claims that Pintu has joined the grassroots, he is not their candidate. But where did the BJP’s Pintu go? The BJP leadership could not bring him forward. On this day, part of the Gerua camp is practically blowing up in the context of this incident. Meanwhile, Anupam Hazra again fired at the party leadership on social media.