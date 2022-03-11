slams BJP on Vote Machinery and EVM issue on Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election results | Mamata big demand for EVM in Uttar Pradesh! News of the new ‘weapon’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After seeing the results of the five state elections (Election Results 2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the results predicted a sure victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as well. However, this theory of Narendra Modi has been rejected by Prashant Kishor. On the contrary, the skilled voters demanded that what will happen in the Lok Sabha elections will be decided in 2024 Absolutely not based on the results of any state election In a tweet, Prashant Kishore also taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him ‘sir’. This time Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee (momata Banerjee) and the BJP Shibir mocked the results of the five state elections. Mamata also said that this result does not indicate the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in any way. He also gave a suitable explanation.

Mamata Banerjee said, “The BJP is playing the game by winning four votes only with the help of the central agency and with the help of ‘election missionary’. It is shouting about the 2024 Lok Sabha from now on. There is no shame in losing in Bengal.” Not only that, the Trinamool supremo brought allegations of big corruption with EVM. Mamata said, “Look at the Uttar Pradesh vote. Akhilesh’s vote share has increased a lot. Supper seats have increased. BJP’s seats have decreased. There were many complaints about EVMs. What happened to EVMs? Akhilesh has nothing to be sad about. EVMs should have forensic tests. Up EVMs in Punjab “We kept it here. But it didn’t happen in Uttar Pradesh.”

Commenting on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022, Mamata added, “Akhilesh has fought alone in Uttar Pradesh. Like us, the votes have been divided. The BJP has got the advantage of splitting the opposition votes.” On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee said about the Goa (Goa Assembly Election Results 2022) election results, “Goa has just started grassroots. We have got good votes. We don’t have MLAs there. So the voting alliance partner is going.”

“Congress will speak to them. It is a separate political party. But it will not just depend on Congress. They have lost credibility,” she said. At the same time, Mamata Banerjee said that the real weapon of the Lok Sabha vote was “the opposition should be united.” I am ‘interested’. Let everyone be one. Exclude me. But I want everyone to be one. “With the message that the alliance is going to be one of the weapons of the opposition in 2024, Mamata said bluntly,” I want to see who will take the initiative first. ” Supremo (Mamata Banerjee) quipped, “Don’t look, let’s go first. Her ‘overconfidence’ is going to be the real reason for the fall. “

