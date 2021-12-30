Slatlake Blast: Two children playing next to the dustbin, a sudden explosion! Fatal incident in Salt Lake …

#Kolkata: News of an explosion in Salt Lake Nayapatti. Police from Bidhannagar East Police Station have already gone to the spot. According to local sources, the blast took place near the dustbin. At that time some children were playing there. Two children were injured. They were taken to Bidhan Nagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. The blast has spread panic in the area.

Police are already searching the area. Police are investigating how and where the explosives came from, what was used for the blast, all aspects. They have already recovered several batteries. The sound of the explosion was also reported to be sufficient.

Read more: Success in 7-day ‘fire test’, CM announces tiger catch award

Incidentally, such an explosion took place in Burdwan this year. A child was killed in a bomb blast at Rasikpur in Burdwan last March. Another child was seriously injured. They were playing with soil. At that time they thought the ball and picked up the bomb. A child named Sheikh Afroz died on the spot when the bomb exploded while it was moving. Another child named Sheikh Ibrahim was seriously injured in the incident.

Read more: Not Omicron report, hospitalized Sourav Ganguly’s eye on ‘this’ case only

In the event of that bomb blast, strong political pressure started in the voting atmosphere of Bengal. The Left claimed that the bombs were stored to fight for power. One child died in the bombing. The BJP has again accused the ruling party of seeking to retain power through violence. This incident is due to him. The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, had alleged that there was a conspiracy to discredit the state as well as to destroy the communal harmony environment.