Snake panic in Noapara Metro! Traffic of poison here and there in the car shed, workers are afraid – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the growth of snakes, human beings are afraid. Work problem in metro carshed due to venomous snake. Noapara carshed is barred by poisonous snakes at dusk. Night work is usually done in the carshed. Multiple tests were done in the car shed. And while doing that, there was fear of snakes. Snakes were roaming around from different stores. There were jungles and weeds all over the car shed. The workers complained of not cleaning it. Metro Rail says that arrangements will be made to catch snakes.

The incident started a couple of months ago. An employee of the engineering department was shocked when he entered the store in the evening. Something coiled is lying on top of the tool box. He was practically nervous as he went forward. See iron is not cable or rope. When the others called out in fear, it was known that it was a poisonous moon snake. And not a day or two. For the last two consecutive months, small, big and different sizes of snakes are seen at dusk. And all these snakes are poisonous or poisonous snakes. And because of that fear, the employees of Noapara car shed of Metro Rail are sweating Especially those who are doing night duty at Noapara Carshed.

It is one of the largest car sheds of Metro Rail This car shed covers a wide area On the one hand, there are multiple metro rake testing systems. On the other side there is a rake running arrangement There is also a system of testing various parts of metro There are different shades for it As a result, there are many activities throughout the day And if the snake continues to roam there, then there will be disruption in the work Officials are worried about this attack on Sarpakul Metro.

Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Metro Rail said, “I heard that the snake has come. I also heard that the snake is roaming around. Venomous snake you say. But the snake has not bitten anyone. Of course we will keep an eye on the safety of the workers. We are talking to the car shed controllers. If necessary, forest Will talk to the office.” As a result, Metro Rail is now searching for Baburam Sapur.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 23, 2022, 09:24 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro