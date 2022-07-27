Soak your throat in hot tea before catching the metro, new initiative to increase income – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This is the practice of paying tea at the metro station. Because there is a tea shop inside the station. Passengers can wet their throats while waiting for the metro.

The first tea shop was inaugurated at Maidan station. Although it is a tea shop, passengers can also get coffee here. Metro also wants to commercialize the additional space of the station. To increase the income, tea-coffee kiosks have been allowed to open.

Gradually these tea-coffee shops will be provided at all 26 stations. In fact, if you like it, you can buy it and take it home. According to metro sources, a private company in Pune has given this shop. Essentially, there will be shops in the non-ticketing area. From which Metro will earn. And passengers will also benefit.

Read more: 15-year-old car canceled within 6 months of the Green Tribunal! The state transport department is active to save the environment

Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer of Metro, said that for the time being, it has been decided that this tea shop will be opened in North-South Metro. It will also be introduced in East-West Metro in future. Different types and prices of tea can be found here. If someone does not eat, he can take it in a packet. Shops have been provided in such places, so that there is no inconvenience to other passengers while traveling.

This tea vending machine has already been inaugurated. Many metro officials were present at the event. Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer of Metro Rail, said, “Tea shops are now available in metro stations as well. There will also be coffee. This innovative effort is starting even before Puja.”

The authority is increasing the income by using the metro space commercially. Branding has been done for various stations. Branding is also a token. And this time there is a tea shop in the metro station. For a long time it was in the plan of the railways to use the remaining space for commercial purposes. As a result, railways can earn income by renting that place Parts of different stations are being rented out to multiple companies. Step by step, rent will be given for tea shops at all stations.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 27, 2022, 08:33 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Tea