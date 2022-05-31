Soma Das: Cancer patient Soma Das Recieved recommendation letter for new job after high court intervention | ‘Letter of recommendation’ for appointment! State next to teacher with cancer – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Soma Das, a teacher with cancer, received a letter of recommendation for the appointment of Madhura High School in Nalhati. The school service commission has given a letter of recommendation to Soma Das, a SSC activist suffering from cancer, to be recruited in her own area. Following the humanitarian directive of the High Court, the state government also stood by Soma from a humanitarian point of view. After considering the matter of Education Secretary, SSC sent him appointment recommendation on 26 May 2022.

Somar is home in Nalhati. The commission recommended him for the post of ninth-tenth class teacher at Madhura High School in Nalhati. This time, if the Board of Secondary Education gives the appointment letter to Soma, Soma will join the work as a teacher. In other words, joining the work of teacher Soma near her own home as a teacher is practically just a matter of time.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay can know this news in the media on the stage of the movement against cancer. The High Court then spontaneously intervened and appointed a court friend to talk to Soma Das. Court friends report to the court that Soma Das is suffering from cancer and is on the movement stage, which is also true, costing millions of rupees for his treatment. Justice Gangopadhyay summoned Soma to the court. There, he said, the government will give jobs to all the qualified people. He does not need special facilities.

Soma Das then applied to the court in a legal way. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that the matter should be looked into from a humanitarian point of view. If he doesn’t get a job, Soma will not be able to raise a huge amount of money for his treatment. The state also came forward after the humanitarian directive of the High Court. After that, Soma received the letter of recommendation.

The movement has brought him victory today. So Soma is by the side of that movement of teachers. In the words of Soma Das, “Without the movement, I would not have received the letter of recommendation for this job. So I will always be with the protesters.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 31, 2022, 13:44 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC, Teacher