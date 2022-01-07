Some nursing homes in Diamond Harbor have been storing oxygen for the last 20 days, why?

#Kolkata: The third wave of corovirus has hit the whole world. The second wave in West Bengal, especially Kolkata, saw a scarcity of oxygen. Once upon a time, patients in nursing homes or hospitals suffered trauma due to lack of oxygen. According to some oxygen supply agencies, there are many cities in the South 24 Parganas. In the last 15 days, the demand for oxygen at Diamond Harbor has increased dramatically. According to sources, this demand is not for any new oxygen cylinder. Nor is the need for an increase in coronary heart disease.

The second corona wave, especially the oxygen supply market, provides oxygen throughout the year by regulating certain nursing homes and hospitals. They went to great lengths to meet the demand for oxygen last year. This time around, Diamond Harbor has raised their concerns about the amount of oxygen demand that has increased over the last 20 days. Dr. Anup Kumar Mandal (Healthy Nursing Home), owner of a nursing home in Diamond Harbor, told us over the phone, “Some nursing homes are storing oxygen in advance. He said he has two nursing homes. He has already stored oxygen in one of them.” They faced a lot of risks in running the nursing home in the way that there was a shortage of oxygen. Last year, oxygen and oxygen cylinders were blackmailed. Police made several arrests. That fear is gone. Oxygen plants have been set up in several hospitals in our state, with oxygen concentrators gone. Asked about the matter to subdivision ruler Diamond Harbor, he said he would look into the matter seriously.

SHANKU SANTRA