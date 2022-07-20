Some on cycle, some on foot in Dharmatala, colorful pictures around the 21 July rally | 21 July TMC Sahid Diwas Rally workers reach dharmatala by cycle or by walking – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Someone clicks on a bicycle. Someone walks again. Someone from Alipurduar. Someone from Cooch Behar. Some again from Pandaveshwar. Trinamool Congress workers are coming to Kolkata in various ways. 12 Trinamool workers came to Dharmatala on foot from Pandaveshwar to pay homage to martyrs on July 21 Martyrs’ Day. They said that they marched 251 kilometers to promote the development of Trinamool Congress. Trinamool MLA of Pandaveshwar Narendranath Chakraborty says that this march will show the countrymen a new direction.

On July 21, 1993, 13 Congress workers were shot dead by the police while protesting in Dharmatala, the heart of Kolkata, demanding photo identity cards and accusing them of rigging. The protest movement was led by the then Congress youth leader Mamata Banerjee. Since then, 21st July is celebrated as Martyr’s Day. After the Trinamool government came to power in 2011, the people of the state participated to pay their respects to the martyrs Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the main speaker. And to pay respect to those martyrs, a procession was organized from Pandaveshwar to Dharmatala.

Read more: Martyr’s Day preparations are in full swing, before July 21, Punjabi gifts for workers are unveiled!

MLA Narendranath Chakraborty said, “We have taken this initiative to convey the message of being with development and people. Following the ideals of the leader of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, the entire Pandabeshwar Assembly as well as the entire West Burdwan is looking towards the development of Didi. On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on 21st July, boys of Trinamool Youth Congress and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad walked 251 kilometers on foot to the purpose of Dharmatala. They will join the rally tomorrow.”

Read more TMC 21 July Shahid Diwas: Ekush gathering late at night, last minute preparations in full swing across Kolkata

Prasoon Banerjee, who was with those who had come on foot, said, “We set out from Parashkol village in Bahula region with July 21 in mind at the inspiration of Pandaveshwar Assembly MLA Narendranath Chakraborty. 12 people came with us We left for Dharmatala on foot from the MLA’s office to pay respect to the martyrs. We have informed the various programs of the government among the common people on the way.” Several demands including 100 days’ wages to the central government, protest against privatization of state-owned factories were also put in their march.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 20, 2022, 09:01 IST

Tags: 21 July TMC, 21 July TMC Sahid Diwas