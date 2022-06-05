Someone got heart, someone got liver! Sujata Naskar of Howrah gives life to four people at once – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nazir of organ donation again in the city. The family decided to donate organs after the brain death of a 34-year-old resident of Howrah district. The heart was sent to a private hospital in Andul, Howrah, and two kidneys were transplanted at SSKM Hospital. The liver was also transplanted at SSKM Hospital.

Sujata Pradhan Naskar, 34, a resident of Domjur in Howrah district, was injured in a road accident on May 26. Get a serious head injury. He was first taken to a private hospital in Howrah. As the condition deteriorated, Sujata Pradhan Naskar was brought to SSKM Hospital. The young woman went into a coma due to a serious head injury.

After that, the doctors of SSKM Hospital informed that Brain has died. Sujata’s family decided to donate organs. Accordingly, the heart was taken from SSKM Hospital to a private hospital in Andul of Howrah district through Green Corridor at 12:10 pm on Saturday. It takes only seven minutes to reach Andul Private Hospital from SSKM Hospital. There, a heart transplant was performed on a 23-year-old man from Hooghly district.

Read more- Bad news for South Bengal districts! Rain will increase in North Bengal

Three more heart transplants have been performed at this private hospital before. Doctor Debashis Das and his team performed the operation. On the other hand, two kidney and liver transplants were performed at SSKM Hospital on Saturday night. Mrityunjay Chakraborty, 55, of Hooghly district got the liver. Suraiya Yasmin, a resident of Kolaghat in East Midnapore, received a kidney. Sujata’s other kidney was transplanted in the body of 52-year-old Rita Kar, a resident of Ultodanga.

All four families of the recipients thanked Sujata Pradhan Naskar’s family. The families also mentioned more awareness about organ donation in the coming days.

Onkar government