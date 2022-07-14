Someone is walking in history, someone is busy in Vlog, colorful Sealdah Metro journey on the first day journey – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The journey from Sealdah Metro Station to Sector Five started on the day it started. Across the vast area created by the glittering Sealdah station. In the first place, you have to rely on the direction to reach the specific platform. Many are questioning whether the card on the main line of the metro will work on this line as well. Anyone can safely take that card. You can enter this metro station using that card. The history of various cultural traditions of Bengal has come to light in this metro station, through photographs. As soon as you cross the road in the mud patch of Sealdah and enter Sealdah, you have to be a little surprised.

This metro journey is a turning point in history, so more people are feeling the thrill than people are taking the metro for work. From eight to eighty, everyone is talking about the new metro journey. Talking to Anindya Mukherjee, an employee of the Board of Secondary Education. His office is compassionate, he is a resident of Dumdum. He is very happy that Sealdah is added on the way. “I was a first-day passenger when the metro line from the Esplanade to the then Bhabanipur (now Netaji Bhavan) was launched in 1984,” he said. After that the metro went across the line from Dumdum, I was also a passenger on the first day of that journey. Today the journey of Sector Five started from Sealdah, I am also the first day passenger there. It feels good. ” Anindya, a former student of Hare School, had a look of satisfaction on her face. He was going back to memory. All the funny stories about the journey of the metro, he was saying. Hearing that, another passenger started talking. He said, I still have the ticket for the first journey of Kolkata Metro. Bengalis usually enjoy the memory, as if it is a golden opportunity to play in the field of memory.

Own image, Sealdah Metro Station

It’s not just the memory of the crowd on the metro ride. The crowd of vultures that was seen during the Padma Bridge was the same crowd on the first day of the metro journey. Someone started live from the ticket counter of the station, then went around the whole station and got on the train at the bar and finished the seat. And so, it means that even among ordinary passengers, there was a rush to take pictures and make videos. From eight to eighty, no one is forgetting to capture the moment on their smart phone once they enter the station. As if trying to fulfill the latent desire to leave evidence of one’s presence in the pages of history.

There is a lot of hardship, a lot of suffering in this middle class life, but the pictures of the stars taken by the James Telescope still amaze people, as well as the amazing feats of technology spread around. This partial journey of the East-West Metro seems to have re-opened that direction. It is as if this time has come to the people of the city as a day of pride, a turning point in history. The child who unknowingly rushed to the room of the new metro to celebrate the day of the first metro journey on the new route, perhaps somewhere, also assimilated a moment of history. The old city, which is perhaps over 300, is also part of that history.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 14, 2022, 13:40 IST

Tags: Sealdah Metro