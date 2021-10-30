Somewhere black flag to the candidate, somewhere excitement || Shantipur is ahead in terms of by-election voting

#Kolkata: Voting rates in four constituencies remained high till 9 am. The turnout was 11.12 percent. 15.40 percent in Shantipur. 11.40 per cent in Kharadha and 10.36 per cent in Gosaba. The ruling party is relying on the fact that the by-elections were held at a slow pace and the percentage of votes was calculated step by step. So far, the vote has been fairly smooth. However, several complaints have also been submitted to the commission.

According to the Election Commission’s update, the Trinamool candidate had a party scarf around his neck at a booth in Gosaba. Complaints about this go to the commission. The BJP also alleged bombing at booth number 126. There were allegations of bombing in Sahebganj of Dinhata. There were also allegations that the BJP candidate’s family was prevented from voting during the day.

Read more-Kunal Ghosh was summoned to the police station today

Meanwhile, in Kharadha, Kalyannagar, voters are having trouble getting to see the second dose. BJP candidate Joy Saha was walking around with the logo on the car. The Trinamool also gave a go back slogan around him. A report has been sought from the district election officer on all the allegations.

Although the commission says the vote is still 100 percent peaceful. A total of 1439 booths are voting peacefully. The commission is directly monitoring 60 booths through web casting. There are 16 micro observers. News from commission sources.

Dinhata’s Trinamool candidate Udayan Ghosh has already cast his vote. Kharadha candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay is monitoring the voting process sitting in the party office. He is a little worried about the low turnout. According to the latest update, there have been allegations of voter intimidation against central security guards at booth 49 in Kharadha.