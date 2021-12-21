Son-in-law won, father-in-law lost! Two pictures in the same family after the pre-poll results – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Pictures of joy and sorrow in the same family during the full battle. The son-in-law of the Banerjee family won. Bhabanipur’s father-in-law lost. A pair of flowers, a pair of leaves. Arup Chakraborty won, Harleen Sachchidananda Bandopadhyay won. Sachchidananda Bandopadhyay, former president of South Kolkata District Trinamool. He fought from Ward No. 72. Which is included in Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Read more: The gap between the polls is more than 36 thousand! Trinamool’s Ananya won by a huge margin

Firhad Hakim, Debashis Kumar, Shobhandev Chattopadhyay and Madan Mitra had requested the veteran leader to withdraw his candidature. But he gave back to everyone. He was also sent to Arup Chakraborty, co-ordinator of ward 110. Trinamool candidate of ward number 96 Sachchidanandababu’s younger son-in-law. But he did not listen to his son-in-law. Sachchidananda Bandopadhyay, who was a little arrogant, said that this was his last fight in this election. He wants to fight this battle. On the other hand, it has already been said on behalf of the party, the party has decided the candidate. The decision of the team is final. Strict action will be taken against those who do not abide by this decision. Sachchidananda Bandopadhyay said, I am not one of the team. How to punish or expel me. I’m just like me. I will fight like me.

Read more: Kshiti Kanya Bashundhara won, Trinamool won five more seats

He fought in Bhabanipur with a pair of leaves. From the beginning of the campaign, this veteran politician brought multiple allegations. His complaint was that the staff was being obstructed. His staff is being arrested for campaigning on his behalf. Protesting against this, he approached the police station. However, special attention was paid to this ward from the grassroots level. After the results came out, it was seen that Sachchidananda Babu had lost, to Sandiparanjan Boxer. After the defeat, however, he says, “I will get the verdict of the people.” He has decided not to contest the next day. On the other hand, she sent her son-in-law to fight by changing the ward. The base of the left was ward number 96. There, after 36 years, the left was left behind. Arup Chakraborty won. As a result, two different pictures in the same family Harlen’s father-in-law, son-in-law won.