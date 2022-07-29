‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai…’; Arpita used to pick gold while sitting in a car covered with black glass! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Sona Kitna Sona Haye / Sone Yayasa Tera Man / Shun Zara Shun Kya Kaheti Haye / Deewani Dil Ki Dhadkan….

Haridebpur in the south to Belgharia Rathtala in the north. Tal Tal gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat. Gold bracelets, bala to bar what was not in ‘A-pa’ collection! But where did so much gold come from? Where to buy so much gold? Today the focus is on that. News18 Bangla first reported that a black Fortuner would come to the front of the Parth Chatterjee MLA’s office on Diamond Harbor Road at nightfall. Rupam and Shubhara used to appear in the kitchen of model Didimani. Heavyweight Dada used to give them a lot of indulgence to take care of the Diamond City resident models, to entertain them. Former Minister of State Mr.

Read more-Arpita Didimani’s heart was upset, there was a line of pets at the MLA’s office

Occasionally, Apa Didimani would call all these kings, gajas, and bhajas with a gesture by lowering the fortuner’s black glass a little. They also ran towards the luxury black car on the Diamond Harbor Road, looking like pilgrim crows to obey the command of the model Didimani. Didimani used to lower the glass and whisper with them. And the heavyweight grandfather was watching with eager eyes from the MLA’s office. After the mantra, Shuvo, Rupmara model used to return to Dada’s chamber as Didi’s messenger.

Didimani’s words reached the ears of Vari Dada. Heavyweight Dada used to reach out and pick up the expensive mobile set. Another Parthar, grandfather’s faithful shadow companion, called after the phone call in the gold shop. Bes Kella Fate!

Read more– No habit of drinking means that the liver is completely healthy! Is this idea correct at all? What do the experts say?

Jewelry boxes used to come from the jewelery shop near the office of Wozdar Dada. Grandpa’s model Grandmother loved jewelry while sitting in the black glass covered car. Most of the days, model Didimani’s mind was filled with the jewelry brought from there. Once in a while, Arpita madam had to run to another jewelery shop near Behala police station. There again, Amal Kamal Bimalra was Dada’s trust. In fact, the weighty grandfather was surrounded by a group of these stables in several layers. Partha Chatterjee was separated from people in the crowd of Rupam, Shubo, Amal, Gaja, Bhajad.

Anyway, gold transactions were done sitting in the car. Not a one-and-a-half-day event, Diamond Harbor Road MLA’s office model Didimani Sona has been witnessed in Akshar. Dada Vi Khush, Grandma Vi Khush in gold bikini. Dada, Didi’s eye gesture used to accumulate gold game. The moody mind would hum, “Isharo isharo mein dil lanewale, bata yeh hunar tunne shikha kaha se!”

Paradip Ghosh

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 29, 2022, 16:38 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam