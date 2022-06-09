Sonali warns Vice Chancellor on social media in vulgar language

#Kolkata: Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, the Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, made serious allegations in the online and offline debates. His allegations are that those who are agitating for offline exams are posting obscene posts on social media one after another, sometimes violent, hateful, obscene and misogynistic posts and messages are also coming to him personally. All of them are acting against the decision of the university to take the exam offline in a consensual manner.

He wrote that the decision to take the exam offline was taken after consideration by the principals and faculty councils of various colleges under Calcutta University. Even after that, such posts or messages are offensive to a Vice-Chancellor, and I oppose it. Appropriate punishment will be provided to those who are causing such incidents.

Calcutta University is currently adamant in its decision to conduct offline examinations. Even though the demand for online exams is not as strong as before, the students are still protesting. Multiple demands are being made again and again by the students. That being said, you have to take the exam online, because the class of the specific syllabus was not done offline, some people are also complaining that the syllabus is not finished. However, the university authorities have already announced the final decision in that regard. That said, the test will be offline.

