Song salute to KK at Rabindra Sadan, Mamata under his supervision – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government will pay last respects to late musician Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK at Rabindra Sadan, not at Kolkata airport. Returning to Kolkata from Bankura, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this

Earlier in the day, the chief minister told a party meeting in Bankura that the state government would pay homage to KK with a song salute. The Chief Minister first said that the state government would salute the late artist at the Kolkata airport At the same time, the Bidhannagar police started all the preparations at the airport

The Chief Minister hurried back to Kolkata from Bankura to pay homage to the late artist He arrived at Dumdum Airport on a special flight from Andal Arriving at the airport, however, the Chief Minister said that the late artist would be given a song salute at Rabindra Sadan. The Chief Minister said, “We pay our last respects to all the artists at Rabindra Sadan.” The autopsy process will take some time to complete Rabindra Sadan is the nearest to SSKM Besides, they will return to Mumbai with the body at 5.15 pm So there is still some time. ” Chief Minister 7 has already reached Rabindra Sadan

After receiving the news of KK’s death, the Chief Minister tweeted condolences this morning He also talked to the wife of the late artist Minister Arup Biswas reached the hospital on Tuesday night after the news of KK’s death spread Minister was also present at SSKM Hospital during the autopsy process The state government is making sure that the artist’s family does not have any problem in returning Keke’s body. After saluting at Rabindra Sadan, the body will be brought to Kolkata Airport From there the family of the late artist will take the body of the artist to Mumbai

