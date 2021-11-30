Sonu Nigam | Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Friend’, Sanu Nigam’s slogan ‘Khela Chahe’! But what …

#Kolkata: Singer Sonu Nigam is now chanting the slogan which was used by the Trinamool Congress in the last assembly elections in West Bengal. Yes, that’s right. This time the slogan ‘Khela Chahe’ was also heard on the face of Sanu Nigam. Sanu’s video has caused quite a stir on social media. Not only that, in the video, the famous Bollywood singer has mentioned Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool All India General Secretary, as a friend. And this has created speculation. This time, however, Sanu Nigam is also on the way to the grassroots?

In the video, Sanu is heard saying, ‘Hello, Diamond Harbor, see you on December 5 at the ACDO Ground, for my friend Abhishek Banerjee. See you soon. It will be played. ‘ And after this video of Sanu, the speculation has reached its peak. This time, rumors have started circulating about Abhishek Banerjee’s Sanu’s ‘Bandhubatsalya’, will Sanu Nigam sign Mamata Banerjee’s team? Of course, it is still not clear. However, the speculation does not stop there.

READ MORE: Mamata to storm Mumbai with her son Aditya instead of Uddhav

Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee is emerging as the main opposition face before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, defeating the BJP in the Bengal Assembly polls. Already, beyond the borders of Bengal, the Trinamool has come down in states like Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Meghalaya. Other parties, especially the Congress, are breaking up and forming organizations in different states of the country. Besides, Mamata Banerjee is close to a large part of the country’s elites.

Read more: The secret man of Prashant Kishore in Banga BJP! Serious allegations against Tathagata Roy

In the meantime, Nafisa Ali, Leander Page’s personality has been written in the grassroots. They are organizing in a proper way in Goa. Even on her last visit to Delhi, Mamata Banerjee met Javed Akhtar. Mamata Banerjee left for Mumbai on Tuesday. The Chief Minister of Bengal is also likely to meet prominent personalities including Shah Rukh Khan there. In such a situation, the political circles think that the slogan ‘Khela Chahe’ and the mention of Abhishek Banerjee as ‘Friend’ in the neck of Sanu Nigam is very significant.