Sorry! I couldn’t have been part of a circus called BJP: Babul Supriyo

#Kolkata: Explosive Trinamool leader Babul Supriyo retweeted. In the woods, of course, the BJP This time, the BJP has been ridiculed as a circus by artists and leaders who have left the BJP and gone to the grassroots. “Friends, don’t waste your time thinking I left the BJP and joined the grassroots. Sorry, I couldn’t be part of a circus called the BJP. Isaac Asimov said, ‘Your sense of morality will never stop you from choosing the right thing.’ I chose my ‘right’. You wait, be patient. “

Over the days, the BJP’s infighting has become an opportunity to poke fun at the rest of the opposition. Jayprakash Mazumder and Ritesh Tiwari have been suspended from the BJP. The two BJP leaders have made one explosive allegation after another against the top leadership of the Center and the state since their dismissal. State President Sukanta Mazumder himself has questioned the qualifications. According to them, the central leaders actually benefited the grassroots before the Ekushey assembly vote. Even then, Babul Supriyo tweeted. His claim is that what he said when he left the BJP is now being proved. “What I said about the BJP five months ago is now being echoed,” he wrote. The rise of the Jokers began with the previous ‘Ring Master’ of the Ajanta Circus. The BJP will soon disappear from West Bengal if it is rejected. Besides, he also wrote, “Those who want to work for the people of Bengal are resigning now.” Again, the circus mockery of the former Union Minister

Babul Supriyo left the BJP on September 16 and joined the Trinamool Congress. Babul joined the grassroots in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee. Italics came rushing towards him more than once Social media was full of sneers Some of the BJP leaders called him a traitor However, Babul has said more than once in the press conference that whatever he thinks is right, he will do it However, being an artist, his passion is more As a result, people’s words hurt him enough

On the one hand Ritesh-Jayaprakash 6 On the other hand Shantanu Tagore 7 Seeing his picnic politics, a section of BJP is laughing Shantanu Thakur has had picnics with the leaders and MLAs. To counter him, BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh had a picnic with party leaders and workers. It’s like a childhood game Didn’t take the team, I will make my team too The whole thing seemed like a circus of Babylon It is also clear from his statement that he is not coming to the grassroots in any way

